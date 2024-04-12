Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the shine coming off Japan’s bullet trains?

By Taku Tamaki, Lecturer in International Relations, Loughborough University
Just ten days before the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, Japan opened its Tōkaidō Shinkansen, a high-speed rail line connecting Tokyo with Osaka. Shinkansen bullet trains showcased the high quality of Japanese railway technology to the world, with trains travelling at up to 285 km/h (177 mph).

More than ten trains depart from Tokyo each hour, and the average…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany’s Antisemitism Battle Needs Focus on Education
~ View from The Hill: Danielle Wood pricks Albanese’s industry policy balloon – but leaves him with good advice
~ Byron’s letters reveal the real queer love and loss that inspired his poetry
~ Sudan: One year since conflict began, response from international community remains woefully inadequate
~ Australia’s live music crisis is essentially a crisis of confidence. How could we bring it back?
~ Murray Valley encephalitis: summer is over but mosquito-borne disease remains a risk in northern Australia
~ Trillions of tonnes of carbon locked in soil has been left out of environmental models – and it’s on the move
~ Mali: Junta Suspends Political Parties, Associations
~ Ethiopia: Merawi killings should be independently investigated
~ City planners love infill development. So why are cities struggling with it, and how can they do better?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter