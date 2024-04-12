Tolerance.ca
Sudan: One year since conflict began, response from international community remains woefully inadequate

By Amnesty International
One year since the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in Sudan, the response from the international community has remained woefully inadequate even as the civilian death toll rises in the country, Amnesty International, Sudan Democracy First Group and NGO International Film Festival said today. “For one […] The post Sudan: One year since conflict began, response from international community remains woefully inadequate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


