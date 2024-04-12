Tolerance.ca
Mali: Junta Suspends Political Parties, Associations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdoulaye Maïga, Malian minister of territorial administration, speaks at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, November 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. © 2022 AP Photo/Peter Dejong (Nairobi) – Mali’s transitional military government should immediately reverse its suspension of political parties and associations, Human Rights Watch said today. The suspension violates both Malian law and the rights to freedom of expression, association, and assembly under international human rights law. On April 10, 2024, the council of ministers adopted a decree suspending the activities…


© Human Rights Watch -
