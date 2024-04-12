Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is playing catch-up with the Future Made in Australia Act. Will it be enough?

By Naoise McDonagh, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
The policy will see Australia join the great ‘geoeconomic game’ reshaping international supply chains. But it won’t be without new risks for doing business.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
