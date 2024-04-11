Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘too many Aboriginal babies’ – Australia’s secret history of Aboriginal population control in the 1960s

By Laura Rademaker, ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Australian National University
Jakelin Troy, Director of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Research Office, University of Sydney
Julia Hurst, Faculty of Arts Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow, Indigenous and Settler Relations Collaboration, The University of Melbourne
Indigenous people have long spoken about coercive practices of officials and experts around birth control, as late as the 1960s. Now historians are finding evidence in the government’s own records.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
