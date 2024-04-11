Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Despite what you might hear, weather prediction is getting better, not worse

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, Monash University
Michael Barnes, Research Fellow, Monash University
Nick Earl-Jones, Climate Research Fellow with the Climate Futures Programme, University of Tasmania
Australia’s weather bureau copped harsh criticism after El Niño failed to deliver a much-vaunted dry summer in eastern Australia. Parts of northern Queensland in the path of Tropical Cyclone Jasper had a record wet December and areas of central Victoria had a record wet January. Overall, the summer was 19% wetter than average for Australia as a whole.

This


© The Conversation -
