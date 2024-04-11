Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

It’s common to ‘stream’ maths classes. But grouping students by ability can lead to ‘massive disadvantage’

By Elena Prieto-Rodriguez, Professor, University of Newcastle
It is very common in Australian schools to “stream” students for subjects such as English, science and maths. This means students are grouped into different classes based on their previous academic attainment, or in some cases, just a perception of their level of ability.

Students can also be streamed as early as primary school. Yet there are no national or state policies on this. This means school principals are free to decide what will happen in their schools.

Why are students streamed in Australians schools? And is this a good idea? Our research on streaming maths classes…The Conversation


