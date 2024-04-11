The art of musical tribute, including Maestro Fresh Wes hip hop sampling, moved fans during Junos 2024
By James Deaville, Professor of Music, Carleton University
Jesse Stewart, Professor of music, School for Studies in Art and Culture, Carleton University
Paying tribute to departed and living musicians via memorial tributes and awards is a way of lifting up artists’ significant roles defining and shaping musical innovation and cultural identity.
- Thursday, April 11, 2024