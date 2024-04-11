Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could Israel’s strike against the Iranian embassy in Damascus escalate into a wider regional war? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Ever since Israel launched a strike against the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1, killing seven people including two senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, fears have mounted that Tehran would order a revenge attack against Israel. Bloodcurdling rhetoric from Iran’s leaders has done nothing to allay those fears, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declaring that Israel “must be punished and it shall be”. Meanwhile, the US president has promised Israel “ironclad” US support and vowed to “do all we can to protect Israel’s security”. So how worried should the west be? Could…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘too many Aboriginal babies’ – Australia’s secret history of Aboriginal population control in the 1960s
~ Half a million more Australians on welfare? Not unless you double-count
~ Foy & Gibson’s 8,100,000 miles of yarn: how Australians were sold ‘fashionable’ (and ‘healthy’) wool 100 years ago
~ Despite what you might hear, weather prediction is getting better, not worse
~ Choice and control: are whitegoods disability supports? Here’s what proposed NDIS reforms say
~ It’s common to ‘stream’ maths classes. But grouping students by ability can lead to ‘massive disadvantage’
~ The war in Gaza risks pulling in Hezbollah and Lebanon
~ Advancing the rights of girls and women promotes justice and is also effective climate action
~ The art of musical tribute, including Maestro Fresh Wes hip hop sampling, moved fans during Junos 2024
~ Older Swiss women just set a global legal precedent for challenging their nation’s climate change policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS