Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The triumph of vinyl: Vintage is back as LP sales continue to skyrocket

By Josh Greenberg, Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Vinyl’s unlikely comeback story is linked to a combination of slick marketing, claims of superior sound, its polysensorial character and how it evokes nostalgia to construct and reconstitute memory.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘too many Aboriginal babies’ – Australia’s secret history of Aboriginal population control in the 1960s
~ Half a million more Australians on welfare? Not unless you double-count
~ Foy & Gibson’s 8,100,000 miles of yarn: how Australians were sold ‘fashionable’ (and ‘healthy’) wool 100 years ago
~ Despite what you might hear, weather prediction is getting better, not worse
~ Choice and control: are whitegoods disability supports? Here’s what proposed NDIS reforms say
~ It’s common to ‘stream’ maths classes. But grouping students by ability can lead to ‘massive disadvantage’
~ The war in Gaza risks pulling in Hezbollah and Lebanon
~ Advancing the rights of girls and women promotes justice and is also effective climate action
~ The art of musical tribute, including Maestro Fresh Wes hip hop sampling, moved fans during Junos 2024
~ Older Swiss women just set a global legal precedent for challenging their nation’s climate change policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter