Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Russia intensifies its air war as Kyiv begs for western military aid

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The air war in Ukraine has intensified considerably over the past few months, with a dramatic increase in the number of sorties being flown by Russia’s airforce. Some observers believe that, having gained a degree of initiative on the ground – for example, with the capture of the strategically important city of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region – the Kremlin’s war planners want to capitalise on this by maintaining the momentum.

Accordingly, Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine’s defences, while maintaining the attacks on power infrastructure that have been a key strategy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘too many Aboriginal babies’ – Australia’s secret history of Aboriginal population control in the 1960s
~ Half a million more Australians on welfare? Not unless you double-count
~ Foy & Gibson’s 8,100,000 miles of yarn: how Australians were sold ‘fashionable’ (and ‘healthy’) wool 100 years ago
~ Despite what you might hear, weather prediction is getting better, not worse
~ Choice and control: are whitegoods disability supports? Here’s what proposed NDIS reforms say
~ It’s common to ‘stream’ maths classes. But grouping students by ability can lead to ‘massive disadvantage’
~ The war in Gaza risks pulling in Hezbollah and Lebanon
~ Advancing the rights of girls and women promotes justice and is also effective climate action
~ The art of musical tribute, including Maestro Fresh Wes hip hop sampling, moved fans during Junos 2024
~ Older Swiss women just set a global legal precedent for challenging their nation’s climate change policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter