The federal government’s proposed AI legislation misses the mark on protecting Canadians
By Joanna Redden, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University
Fenwick McKelvey, Associate Professor in Information and Communication Technology Policy, Concordia University
The Canadian government’s proposed legislation to regulate artificial intelligence doesn’t address the government’s own applications. More oversight and consultations are needed to protect Canadians.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 11, 2024