Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New government guidance for PE lets teachers and pupils down

By David Grecic, Professor of Sport and Physical Education, University of Central Lancashire
Alan Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Physical Education, University of Central Lancashire
Andrew Sprake, Lecturer in Physical Education & Sport / Course Leader MA in Physical Education and School Sport, University of Central Lancashire
The UK government recently published guidance for physical education (PE) aimed at all schools in England. The guidance is non-statutory, meaning it is not compulsory by law for schools to follow. Instead, it is intended as inspiration to help schools change their PE provision to benefit all pupils.

Initially, this document seems like a catalyst for positive change. Those, like us, who research and work in school PE have advocated for more high-level support and focus on the subject for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How jurors will be selected in Trump’s legal cases - a criminal law expert explains
~ Swifts need more nest boxes but that alone won’t be enough – here’s why
~ India elections: ‘Our rule of law is under attack from our own government, but the world does not see this’
~ Technology makes it easy for lawyers to work across borders: regulations should too
~ Ghanaians love rice – how smallholder farmers could harvest more of it with the help of machines
~ Rwanda genocide: 30 years on, why Tutsis are at the centre of DR Congo’s conflict
~ South Africa’s first election was saved by a Kenyan: the fascinating story of Washington Okumu, the accidental mediator
~ Ukraine war: battlefield tipping in Russia’s favour as Kyiv begs allies for more arms
~ Sleep quality, circadian rhythm and metabolism differ in women and men – new review reveals this could affect disease risk
~ How the national living wage helps the UK’s poorest households: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter