Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inside the global arms industry: what a secretive London trade fair reveals about international weapons sales

By Jill Gibbon, Reader in Drawing, Leeds Beckett University
One of the world’s largest arms fairs, Defence and Security Exhibition International (DSEI), takes place every two years at the ExCeL centre, a vast exhibition space in London Docklands. The venue usually hosts food, cosmetics and car events, but DSEI is a trade show for weapons.

Instead of consumer products, “combat-tested” drones hang from the ceiling, tanks are parked on the carpet, and “battle-proven” missiles are suspended over mock mountain ranges.

Screens project spectacular explosions with filmic music. Sales…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How jurors will be selected in Trump’s legal cases - a criminal law expert explains
~ Swifts need more nest boxes but that alone won’t be enough – here’s why
~ India elections: ‘Our rule of law is under attack from our own government, but the world does not see this’
~ Technology makes it easy for lawyers to work across borders: regulations should too
~ Ghanaians love rice – how smallholder farmers could harvest more of it with the help of machines
~ Rwanda genocide: 30 years on, why Tutsis are at the centre of DR Congo’s conflict
~ South Africa’s first election was saved by a Kenyan: the fascinating story of Washington Okumu, the accidental mediator
~ New government guidance for PE lets teachers and pupils down
~ Ukraine war: battlefield tipping in Russia’s favour as Kyiv begs allies for more arms
~ Sleep quality, circadian rhythm and metabolism differ in women and men – new review reveals this could affect disease risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter