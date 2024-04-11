Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Stop cracking down on pro-Gaza protests and release those charged for exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression

By Amnesty International
The Jordanian authorities must immediately cease their crackdown on pro-Gaza protests and immediately release dozens of activists who have been illegally detained solely because of their peaceful criticism of the government’s policies towards Israel, Amnesty International said today. Since 7 October 2023, the Jordanian authorities have arrested at least 1,500 people, including about 500 detained […] The post Jordan: Stop cracking down on pro-Gaza protests and release those charged for exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
