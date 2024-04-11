Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France: Groups Seek UN Intervention to Address Racial Profiling

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers check IDs of demonstrators near the Palais Vivienne event venue in Paris, France, April 6, 2021. © 2021 Thomas COEX/AFP via Getty Images (Paris, April 11, 2024) – Racial profiling by French police violates international human rights law, five French and international groups said in a complaint filed today with the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD). Although in France the Council of State recognized in October 2023 that racial profiling by the police is not limited to “isolated cases,” the government has taken no action to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
