Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: 10 Years After Chibok, Schoolchildren Still at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The freed students of the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga at the state government house in Kaduna, Nigeria, March 25, 2024.  © 2024 Habila Darofai/AP Photo (Abuja) –Ten years after the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Nigerian authorities have failed to put in place and sustain crucial measures to provide a secure learning environment for every child, Human Rights Watch said today. Since 2014, according to Save the Children, more than 1,600 children have been abducted or kidnapped across northern Nigeria. In the northeast, the armed conflict between…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
