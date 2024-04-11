Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why an intention to conserve an area for only 25 years should not count for Australia’s target of protecting 30% of land

By James Fitzsimons, Adjunct Professor in Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Protected areas have been the cornerstone of efforts to conserve nature for more than a century. Most countries have some form of protected areas, national parks being the best-known examples. A key element of protected areas is that they are dedicated, through legal or other effective means, to long-term conservation of nature.

Australia has taken an innovative and diverse approach to growing its protected area estate. It includes Indigenous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Failures on Healthcare Funding
~ France: Groups Seek UN Intervention to Address Racial Profiling
~ Nigeria: 10 Years After Chibok, Schoolchildren Still at Risk
~ Authorities severely restrict public freedoms in Jordan
~ Surgery won’t fix my chronic back pain, so what will?
~ Once enemies, Japan and US strengthen their alliance – and it goes beyond AUKUS
~ Israel accused of using AI to target thousands in Gaza, as killer algorithms outpace international law
~ Late Night with the Devil is a sly, gleefully horrifying Aussie hit that invites you to be hypnotised
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Burns on being a Jewish MP during a terrible conflict
~ Thailand: Halt Forced Returns to Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter