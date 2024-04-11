Tolerance.ca
From RSV to meningococcal B, we must ensure equitable access to childhood immunisations

By Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Brendan McMullan, Conjoint Senior Lecturer, School of Women's and Children's Health, UNSW Sydney
Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Emma Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Child and Youth Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
At the moment, a child’s access to certain shots can differ depending on whether they live in Queensland or Tasmania.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
