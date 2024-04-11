Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much sport will you be able to watch for free under proposed new Australian broadcast rules?

By Hunter Fujak, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
From what sports you can watch with an old aerial, to what apps you’ll see when you switch on a new smart TV – sports lovers can expect big changes ahead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Halt Forced Returns to Myanmar
~ From RSV to meningococcal B, we must ensure equitable access to childhood immunisations
~ If you squat in a vacant property, does the law give you the house for free? Well, sort of
~ How to promote access to safe abortion services for Afrodescendant women in Colombia
~ The past in a different light: how Māori embraced – and rejected – the colonial camera lens
~ Newly discovered genetic variant that causes Parkinson’s disease clarifies why the condition develops and how to halt it
~ UK/USA: Julian Assange’s five-year imprisonment in the UK is unacceptable
~ Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional
~ How the Maduro government pays to promote propaganda and disinformation in Venezuela
~ An economist explains: Textbook economics is badly flawed when it comes to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter