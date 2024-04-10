Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to promote access to safe abortion services for Afrodescendant women in Colombia

By Forus
The decriminalization of abortion alone does not automatically guarantee access for all women to this service in Colombia, specifically those on the margins — impoverished, Black Afro-descendant, and Indigenous women.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The past in a different light: how Māori embraced – and rejected – the colonial camera lens
~ Newly discovered genetic variant that causes Parkinson’s disease clarifies why the condition develops and how to halt it
~ UK/USA: Julian Assange’s five-year imprisonment in the UK is unacceptable
~ Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional
~ How the Maduro government pays to promote propaganda and disinformation in Venezuela
~ An economist explains: Textbook economics is badly flawed when it comes to climate change
~ PFAS ‘forever chemicals’: Why EPA set federal drinking water limits for these health-harming contaminants
~ Why moving to the right could be wrong for Dutton and the Coalition
~ Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others
~ China has finally removed crushing tariffs on Australian wine. But re-establishing ourselves in the market won’t be easy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter