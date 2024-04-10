Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The past in a different light: how Māori embraced – and rejected – the colonial camera lens

By Angela Wanhalla, Professor of History, University of Otago
A major new exhibition and book showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s earliest photography, and how the new technology was integral to the colonial project.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to promote access to safe abortion services for Afrodescendant women in Colombia
~ Newly discovered genetic variant that causes Parkinson’s disease clarifies why the condition develops and how to halt it
~ UK/USA: Julian Assange’s five-year imprisonment in the UK is unacceptable
~ Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional
~ How the Maduro government pays to promote propaganda and disinformation in Venezuela
~ An economist explains: Textbook economics is badly flawed when it comes to climate change
~ PFAS ‘forever chemicals’: Why EPA set federal drinking water limits for these health-harming contaminants
~ Why moving to the right could be wrong for Dutton and the Coalition
~ Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others
~ China has finally removed crushing tariffs on Australian wine. But re-establishing ourselves in the market won’t be easy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter