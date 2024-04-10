Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Newly discovered genetic variant that causes Parkinson’s disease clarifies why the condition develops and how to halt it

By Matthew Farrer, Professor of Neurology, University of Florida
No treatments are currently available to cure Parkinson’s disease. Better understanding the genetic foundation of this condition can help researchers find ways to slow or halt its progression.The Conversation


