Human Rights Observatory

PFAS ‘forever chemicals’: Why EPA set federal drinking water limits for these health-harming contaminants

By Kathryn Crawford, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Middlebury
These chemicals are now found on almost every part of the planet, including in the bodies of a large percentage of the American public. An environmental health scientist explains the risks.The Conversation


© The Conversation
