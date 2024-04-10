Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others
By Samuel Starko, Forrest Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Brian Timmer, PhD Student, Department of Biology, University of Victoria
Christopher Neufeld, Adjunct Professor in Biology, University of British Columbia
Julia K. Baum, Professor of Biology, University of Victoria
Kelp forests around the world, and in Canada, are under threat. New research sheds further light on the health, and resilience, of these crucial ecosystems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024