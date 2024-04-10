Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others

By Samuel Starko, Forrest Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Brian Timmer, PhD Student, Department of Biology, University of Victoria
Christopher Neufeld, Adjunct Professor in Biology, University of British Columbia
Julia K. Baum, Professor of Biology, University of Victoria
Kelp forests around the world, and in Canada, are under threat. New research sheds further light on the health, and resilience, of these crucial ecosystems.The Conversation


