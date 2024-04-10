Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, taking drugs like Ozempic isn’t ‘cheating’ at weight loss or the ‘easy way out’

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
We don’t tell people taking statins to treat high cholesterol or drugs to manage high blood pressure they’re cheating or taking the easy way out. Nor should we when people take drugs like Ozempic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional
~ How the Maduro government pays to promote propaganda and disinformation in Venezuela
~ An economist explains: Textbook economics is badly flawed when it comes to climate change
~ PFAS ‘forever chemicals’: Why EPA set federal drinking water limits for these health-harming contaminants
~ Why moving to the right could be wrong for Dutton and the Coalition
~ Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others
~ China has finally removed crushing tariffs on Australian wine. But re-establishing ourselves in the market won’t be easy
~ Bruce Pascoe’s Black Duck is a ‘healing and necessary’ account of a year on his farm, following a difficult decade after Dark Emu
~ NZ’s mental healthcare is in crisis – but research shows us how to shorten wait times and keep staff
~ The heat is on: what we know about why ocean temperatures keep smashing records
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter