Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The heat is on: what we know about why ocean temperatures keep smashing records

By Alex Sen Gupta, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Kathryn Smith, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Marine Biological Association
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Neil Holbrook, Professor, University of Tasmania
Thomas Wernberg, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Zhi Li, Postdoctoral researcher, Centre for Marine Science & Innovation, UNSW Sydney
Over the last year, our oceans have been hotter than any time ever recorded. Our instrumental record covers the last 150 years. But based on proxy observations, we can say our oceans are now hotter than well before the rise of human civilisation, very likely for at least 100,000 years.

This isn’t wholly unexpected. Ocean temperatures have been steadily rising due to human-caused global warming, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
