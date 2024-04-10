Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A landslide forced me from my home – and I experienced our failure to deal with climate change at first hand

By Ralitsa Hiteva, Research Fellow, SPRU, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
One stormy evening in February 2024, I heard the sickening sound of trees breaking just beyond my garden in the town of Hastings on England’s south coast. Heading outside to investigate, I soon found cracks opening up in the ground near our property’s border with the Old Roar Gill – a narrow valley containing ancient woodlands, a stream and much wildlife, plants and trees.

These cracks soon became a landslide affecting several homes overlooking the Gill, ultimately swallowing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
