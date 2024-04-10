Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop asking me if I’ve tried keto: Why weight stigma is more than just being mean to fat people

By Megan Lindloff, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Western University
Angela Meadows, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Rachel Calogero, Chair Professor, Psychology, Western University
Weight stigma doesn’t have to be malicious or targeted directly at a person to cause harm. Fat microaggressions lead to poorer health, well-being and life outcomes among fat people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
