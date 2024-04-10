Stop asking me if I’ve tried keto: Why weight stigma is more than just being mean to fat people
By Megan Lindloff, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Western University
Angela Meadows, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Rachel Calogero, Chair Professor, Psychology, Western University
Weight stigma doesn’t have to be malicious or targeted directly at a person to cause harm. Fat microaggressions lead to poorer health, well-being and life outcomes among fat people.
