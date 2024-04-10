Infections after surgery are more likely due to bacteria already on your skin than from microbes in the hospital − new research
By Dustin Long, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Chloe Bryson-Cahn, Associate Professor of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Most infection prevention guidelines center on the hospital environment rather than the patient. But the source of antibiotic-resistant microbes is often from the patient’s own body.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024