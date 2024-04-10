Tolerance.ca
Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people

By Zoey England, Chief of Staff, Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, University of Connecticut
Jennifer Forbey, Professor of Biological Sciences, Boise State University
Michael Muszynski, Associate Professor in Tropical Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Hawaii
Often, when scientists do research around a specific societal challenge, they hope their work will help solve that larger problem. Yet translating findings into long-lasting, community-driven solutions is much harder than most expect.

It seems intuitive that scientists studying living organisms, microbes and ecosystems could apply their findings to tackle food shortages, help keep environments healthy and improve human and animal health. But it’s not always that easy. Issues like climate change, renewable energy, public health and migration are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
