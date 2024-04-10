Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

House of Representatives holds off on Ukraine aid package − here’s why the US has a lot at stake in supporting Ukraine

By Tatsiana Kulakevich, Associate Professor of Instruction in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, Affiliate Professor at the Institute for Russian, European, and Eurasian Studies, University of South Florida
There are several reasons why supporting Ukraine helps the US too, including creating a deterrent for China, Russia and other potential adversaries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
~ Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people
~ Trump pushes the limits of every restriction he faces – including threatening judges and their families
~ Talking to Americans reveals the diversity behind the shared opinion ‘the country is on the wrong track’
~ New York City greenlights congestion pricing – here’s how this toll plan is expected to improve traffic, air quality and public transit
~ Bollywood is playing a large supporting role in India’s elections
~ Anthony Albanese puts interventionist industry policy at the centre of his budget agenda
~ Clairmont tells the story of the woman Byron cast aside
~ Don’t trust politicians? That may not be such a bad thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter