Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bollywood is playing a large supporting role in India’s elections

By Preminda Jacob, Associate Professor of Art History and Museum Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Ahead of elections in India, a series of films that promote the ruling party’s right-wing ideology are seeking to influence voters. An art historian explains how the trend started.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
~ Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people
~ Trump pushes the limits of every restriction he faces – including threatening judges and their families
~ Talking to Americans reveals the diversity behind the shared opinion ‘the country is on the wrong track’
~ House of Representatives holds off on Ukraine aid package − here’s why the US has a lot at stake in supporting Ukraine
~ New York City greenlights congestion pricing – here’s how this toll plan is expected to improve traffic, air quality and public transit
~ Anthony Albanese puts interventionist industry policy at the centre of his budget agenda
~ Clairmont tells the story of the woman Byron cast aside
~ Don’t trust politicians? That may not be such a bad thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter