Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet J.A. Baker – the influential nature writer you’ve probably never heard of

By Sarah Demelo, Curator, Art & Special Collections, University of Essex
John Alec Baker’s 1967 novel, The Peregrine, recounts the story of a bird over ten winters, but his archive is the story of a very private man.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
~ Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people
~ Trump pushes the limits of every restriction he faces – including threatening judges and their families
~ Talking to Americans reveals the diversity behind the shared opinion ‘the country is on the wrong track’
~ House of Representatives holds off on Ukraine aid package − here’s why the US has a lot at stake in supporting Ukraine
~ New York City greenlights congestion pricing – here’s how this toll plan is expected to improve traffic, air quality and public transit
~ Bollywood is playing a large supporting role in India’s elections
~ Anthony Albanese puts interventionist industry policy at the centre of his budget agenda
~ Clairmont tells the story of the woman Byron cast aside
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter