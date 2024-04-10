South Africa is short of academic statisticians: why and what can be done
By Inger Fabris-Rotelli, Academic - statistician, University of Pretoria
Ansie Smit, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Danielle Jade Roberts, Senior Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Daniel Maposa, Associate Professor of Statistics & Head of Department , University of Limpopo
Fabio Mathias Correa, Associate Professor, University of the Free State
Michael Johan von Maltitz, Associate Professor, Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science, University of the Free State
Sonali Das, Full Professor, University of Pretoria
Our world is awash with data. A 2019 article published by the World Economic Forum estimated that, by 2025, about
463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally – that’s the equivalent of 212,765,957 DVDs per day.
But data is only useful if it can be collected, analysed and explained by experts. That’s where statisticians come in. People like us are trained to make sense of data. Our analyses can then guide organisations…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024