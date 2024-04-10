Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is short of academic statisticians: why and what can be done

By Inger Fabris-Rotelli, Academic - statistician, University of Pretoria
Ansie Smit, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Danielle Jade Roberts, Senior Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Daniel Maposa, Associate Professor of Statistics & Head of Department , University of Limpopo
Fabio Mathias Correa, Associate Professor, University of the Free State
Michael Johan von Maltitz, Associate Professor, Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science, University of the Free State
Sonali Das, Full Professor, University of Pretoria
Our world is awash with data. A 2019 article published by the World Economic Forum estimated that, by 2025, about

463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally – that’s the equivalent of 212,765,957 DVDs per day.

But data is only useful if it can be collected, analysed and explained by experts. That’s where statisticians come in. People like us are trained to make sense of data. Our analyses can then guide organisations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
~ Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people
~ Trump pushes the limits of every restriction he faces – including threatening judges and their families
~ Talking to Americans reveals the diversity behind the shared opinion ‘the country is on the wrong track’
~ House of Representatives holds off on Ukraine aid package − here’s why the US has a lot at stake in supporting Ukraine
~ New York City greenlights congestion pricing – here’s how this toll plan is expected to improve traffic, air quality and public transit
~ Bollywood is playing a large supporting role in India’s elections
~ Anthony Albanese puts interventionist industry policy at the centre of his budget agenda
~ Clairmont tells the story of the woman Byron cast aside
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter