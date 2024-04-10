Ecuador: raid on Mexican embassy draws international criticism – but President Noboa hopes voters approve
By Fabio Andrés Díaz Pabón, Research Fellow, African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Research (ACEIR), University of Cape Town
Maria Gabriela Palacio, Assistant Professor in Development Studies, Leiden University
The raid almost certainly broke international law, but Ecuador’s president is hoping his strongman tactics will resonate with the electorate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 10, 2024