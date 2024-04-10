Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How have China and Russia beefed up their relationship after Ukraine war wobble? Expert Q&A

By Natasha Kuhrt, Senior Lecturer in International Peace & Security, King's College London
China has agreed to strengthen its relationship with Russia, after a meeting between Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi. They both used the occasion to criticise the west’s “cold war thinking” and accuse it of bullying. International affairs editor Rachael Jolley asked Natasha Kuhrt, an expert on the Russia-China relationship from King’s College London, to explain why the conversation was important.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
