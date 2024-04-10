Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deep historical links complicate Taiwan's relationship with Myanmar

By Filip Noubel
To unpack a complex relationship between Myanmar and Taiwan, Global Voices interviewed Taiwan-based Will Yang, a seasoned Taiwanese journalist preparing a documentary movie on the two countries.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan's language diversity in danger of erosion
~ To understand the risks posed by AI, follow the money
~ Thailand: Court Ruling Could Subvert Democratic Rule
~ With only two years on the contract, incoming Australian Defence Force Chief David Johnston has a lot of work to do
~ Tougher merger laws will boost competition and improve performance and productivity
~ Could a video game developer win the Nobel Prize for Literature?
~ What did Roman wine taste like? Much better than previously thought, according to new research
~ Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
~ Albanese government has ‘irreparably damaged’ Australia’s relations with Israel: Peter Dutton
~ Ten years on: The women of Chibok speak out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter