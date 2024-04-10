Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Texas Constructing Massive Anti-Migrant Military Base

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image National Guard soldier stands guard on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas on January 12, 2024. © 2024 Brandon Bell/Getty Images The Texas Military Department is constructing a massive new “Forward Operating Base” outside of the border community of Eagle Pass to house up to 1,800 national guard members. The base is part of the state’s multibillion-dollar anti-migrant program, Operation Lone Star. Satellite imagery from February 25 to April 3, 2024, shows the clearing of land and stabilization of soil on the site in Eagle Pass, Texas.…


