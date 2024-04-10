Tolerance.ca
Ten years on: The women of Chibok speak out

By Amnesty International
Ten years ago, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from a government secondary school in Chibok, a town in Borno State, Nigeria. Some of the girls escaped captivity on their own, while others were released following intense campaigning efforts from organizations, including Amnesty International. However, 82 remain in captivity, while more than 1,400 children have been abducted […] The post Ten years on: The women of Chibok speak out appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
