Human Rights Observatory

Indian Court, Finding Lack of Evidence, Grants Bail to Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists demand justice for 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy, the Indian Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, who had passed away earlier that month in New Delhi, July 23, 2021. © 2021 Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via AP Photo India’s Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to the activist Shoma Sen nearly six years after she was arrested in 2018 on politically motivated allegations of supporting a Maoist insurgency. “We do not find prima facie commission or attempt to commit any terrorist act,” the judge said. Sen is among 16 activists, lawyers, and academics arrested in…


© Human Rights Watch -
