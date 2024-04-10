Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evidence doesn’t support spinal cord stimulators for chronic back pain – and they could cause harm

By Ian Harris, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UNSW Sydney
Adrian C Traeger, Research Fellow, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Caitlin Jones, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
A recent Four Corners episode questioned the use of surgically implanted devices called spinal cord stimulators for chronic back pain. Here’s what the evidence says.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong’s role in illegal deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
~ Indian Court, Finding Lack of Evidence, Grants Bail to Activist
~ Myanmar: Military Forcibly Recruiting Rohingya
~ Thailand: Court Ruling Could Subvert Democratic Rule
~ What is biophilic design? 3 ways ‘green’ buildings work better for neurodivergent people
~ Adelaide is losing 75,000 trees a year. Tree-removal laws must be tightened if we want our cities to be liveable and green
~ Supermarkets need to change the way they operate in Australia. But how do we get them to do this?
~ Texas Constructing Massive Anti-Migrant Military Base
~ The domination of private interests presents a risk to the long-term health of the Bay of Fundy
~ Global: Dow shareholders must help ensure justice for victims of Bhopal disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter