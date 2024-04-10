Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Court Ruling Could Subvert Democratic Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, left, and the party's current leader Chaithawat Tulathon at a news conference at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (Bangkok) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule on a petition that could result in dissolving the country’s main opposition party and banning its leaders from politics, Human Rights Watch said today. The Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the largest number of seats in the May 2023 general elections, faces politically motivated allegations of…


© Human Rights Watch -
