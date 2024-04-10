Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is biophilic design? 3 ways ‘green’ buildings work better for neurodivergent people

By Fatemeh Aminpour, Lecturer, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Ilan Katz, Professor of Social Policy, UNSW Sydney
Jennifer Skattebol, Associate Professor. Deputy Director TeEACH Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Incorporating nature via biophilic design has interested architects and landscape architects for a long time, but its benefits for neurodiversity are not very well-known.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong’s role in illegal deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
~ Myanmar: Military Forcibly Recruiting Rohingya
~ Thailand: Court Ruling Could Subvert Democratic Rule
~ Adelaide is losing 75,000 trees a year. Tree-removal laws must be tightened if we want our cities to be liveable and green
~ Supermarkets need to change the way they operate in Australia. But how do we get them to do this?
~ Texas Constructing Massive Anti-Migrant Military Base
~ The domination of private interests presents a risk to the long-term health of the Bay of Fundy
~ Global: Dow shareholders must help ensure justice for victims of Bhopal disaster
~ Are embassies off-limits? Ecuadorian and Israeli actions suggest otherwise − and that sets a dangerous diplomatic precedent
~ Immigrant workers save aging economies but face financial struggles in their own senior years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter