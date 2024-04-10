Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adelaide is losing 75,000 trees a year. Tree-removal laws must be tightened if we want our cities to be liveable and green

By Stefan Caddy-Retalic, Ecologist, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
Kate Delaporte, Senior Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, University of Adelaide
Kiri Marker, Science Communications Coordinator, Universität Wien
South Australia stands out as having the weakest tree-protection laws, but cities around the nation are losing tree cover at a time when climate change makes them more important than ever.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong’s role in illegal deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
~ Myanmar: Military Forcibly Recruiting Rohingya
~ Thailand: Court Ruling Could Subvert Democratic Rule
~ What is biophilic design? 3 ways ‘green’ buildings work better for neurodivergent people
~ Supermarkets need to change the way they operate in Australia. But how do we get them to do this?
~ Texas Constructing Massive Anti-Migrant Military Base
~ The domination of private interests presents a risk to the long-term health of the Bay of Fundy
~ Global: Dow shareholders must help ensure justice for victims of Bhopal disaster
~ Are embassies off-limits? Ecuadorian and Israeli actions suggest otherwise − and that sets a dangerous diplomatic precedent
~ Immigrant workers save aging economies but face financial struggles in their own senior years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter