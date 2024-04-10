Adelaide is losing 75,000 trees a year. Tree-removal laws must be tightened if we want our cities to be liveable and green
By Stefan Caddy-Retalic, Ecologist, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
Kate Delaporte, Senior Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, University of Adelaide
Kiri Marker, Science Communications Coordinator, Universität Wien
South Australia stands out as having the weakest tree-protection laws, but cities around the nation are losing tree cover at a time when climate change makes them more important than ever.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024