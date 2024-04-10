Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Supermarkets need to change the way they operate in Australia. But how do we get them to do this?

By Carol Richards, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Bree Hurst, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Law, QUT, Queensland University of Technology
Hope Johnson, ARC DECRA Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Rudolf Messner, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Proposed toughening of the food and grocery code of conduct is long overdue. However, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will need to be well resourced to properly regulate the sector.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
