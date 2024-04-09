Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The domination of private interests presents a risk to the long-term health of the Bay of Fundy

By Elson Ian Nyl Ebreo Galang, Ph.D. Candidate, Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, McGill University
Lara Cornejo, Postdoctoral Fellow, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
With the recent scrapping of Nova Scotia’s Coastal Protection Act, the future of Canada’s iconic Bay of Fundy now rests in the hands of private interests, with potentially significant consequences.The Conversation


