Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Dow shareholders must help ensure justice for victims of Bhopal disaster

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is urging shareholders in the US-based Dow to consider withdrawing their investment from the chemicals company if it fails to rapidly meet its human rights responsibilities towards the more than 500,000 people still suffering from the Bhopal disaster, one of the world’s worst industrial incidents. The post Global: Dow shareholders must help ensure justice for victims of Bhopal disaster appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Texas Constructing Massive Anti-Migrant Military Base
~ The domination of private interests presents a risk to the long-term health of the Bay of Fundy
~ Are embassies off-limits? Ecuadorian and Israeli actions suggest otherwise − and that sets a dangerous diplomatic precedent
~ Immigrant workers save aging economies but face financial struggles in their own senior years
~ NZ’s government is relying on executive power to govern – that’s not how MMP was meant to work
~ The Dutch are aiming to quarantine populism. Should the rest of the world follow suit?
~ Drugs like Ozempic won’t ‘cure’ obesity but they might make us more fat-phobic
~ No cash, no play? Have cost-of-living pressures impacted sports participation in Australia?
~ The limits of ice: what a 19th century expedition trapped in sea ice for a year tells us about Antarctica’s future
~ Aboriginal people made pottery and sailed to distant offshore islands thousands of years before Europeans arrived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter