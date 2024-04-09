The limits of ice: what a 19th century expedition trapped in sea ice for a year tells us about Antarctica’s future
By Edward Doddridge, Senior Research Associate in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania
Annie Foppert, Research Associate, University of Tasmania
Stuart Corney, Senior lecturer, University of Tasmania
In 1898, a pioneering Antarctic expedition was stuck in sea ice for over a year. In 2024, that area is open water.
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024