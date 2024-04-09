Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten years of Russian occupation in Ukraine: Lives disrupted by war

By Amnesty International
Four members of staff from Amnesty International give their perspective on the impact Russia’s occupation of Ukraine has had on their lives, and how they feel Ukraine has changed since the full-scale invasion. Anna Before the events of spring 2014, Anna lived in Donetsk, having recently graduated, Anna hoped to pursue a career as a […] The post Ten years of Russian occupation in Ukraine: Lives disrupted by war appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are embassies off-limits? Ecuadorian and Israeli actions suggest otherwise − and that sets a dangerous diplomatic precedent
~ Immigrant workers save aging economies but face financial struggles in their own senior years
~ NZ’s government is relying on executive power to govern – that’s not how MMP was meant to work
~ The Dutch are aiming to quarantine populism. Should the rest of the world follow suit?
~ Drugs like Ozempic won’t ‘cure’ obesity but they might make us more fat-phobic
~ No cash, no play? Have cost-of-living pressures impacted sports participation in Australia?
~ The limits of ice: what a 19th century expedition trapped in sea ice for a year tells us about Antarctica’s future
~ Aboriginal people made pottery and sailed to distant offshore islands thousands of years before Europeans arrived
~ We have a new way of looking at data that shows what’s working for Indigenous school kids and what isn’t
~ Quiet on Set highlights how we don’t keep child stars safe – in Hollywood or online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter